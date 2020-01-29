New Ferrum AD aims to uphold steep athletic tradition

FERRUM, Va. – Ferrum College athletics has been enjoying more success and visibility in recent campaigns and looks to continue that upward trajectory under new athletic director John Sutyak.

A native of Maine, Sutyak comes to Ferrum after serving as director of athletics and recreation at his alma mater, Wheaton College, in Massachusetts for 8 years. He says he’s known about Ferrum for quite some time, dating back to his days as a student-athlete. He said it felt like home when he stepped on campus.

Sutyak’s goal is to continue the proud tradition of Ferrum College on and off the playing surface while performing at a high level.

“We always want to compete when you’re in the athletic realm, and division three is no different,” said Sutyak.

He continued, “We want to compete at a high level. We’re in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference now, a step up in many ways, so really we want to try and reach the point where we are perennially competing in the conference playoffs and an opportunity to win a championship. So, it’s a different league and some of the teams have changed for a lot of our coaches and student-athletes. So really, what do we need to compete at that higher level? I think that’s something that I’m trying to grasp.”

Ferrum is currently in its second year in the ODAC, which Sutyak says brings instant credibility and brand recognition. Moving forward, the college recently announced the addition of track and field programs and there is talk about possible facility upgrades. They have also entered a bid in hopes of hosting the NCAA D3 wrestling championships once again at the Berglund Center.