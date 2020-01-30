William Byrd runner-ups in E-Sports state championship

VINTON, Va. – On Wednesday, three William Byrd students and their coach sat in a computer lab and prepared to compete in the first-ever VHSL sanctioned E-Sports state championship.

The game for the state title was called Rocket League, a high powered hybrid of arcade style soccer and what was described as vehicular mayhem that requires skill and a tremendous amount of teamwork.

Terrier’s Evan Garst, Griffin Horecek, and Payton Meadows were doing the battling, while their game was live-streamed via Twitch in the auditorium, where classmates watched and cheered them on.

Despite falling in the finals to Liberty-Washington in the online battle between the two schools, William Byrd finishes as a state runner-up with a pilot program that has a lot of future positives.

“Their communication is just what makes it,” head coach Mitchel Burkhart said. “If anyone is involved in E-Sports they will tell you communication is key. It’s one of the most important things. I would say good communicators over someone with the best skill any day.That’s what players want to see."

“I think a lot of people don’t realize what E-Sports is doing for these young kids is immersed in technology and colleges want these kids because they know the content that we’re going to need moving on.”