Adam Ward Classic wraps up in Salem

SALEM, Va. – The fourth annual Adam Ward Classic wrapped up on Saturday with a full slate, seven games, that were played at Salem High School.

In the first game, Cave Spring outlasted William Byrd 56-50. The Carroll County girls also notched a double-digit victory, 57-39, over Salem.

Graham proved to be too much for Spotswood, winning 76-61. The Spartan boys of Salem defeated Glenvar as a rivalry was renewed, 81-56. Radford got past defending state champion Northside, 43-39.

North Cross had no trouble with Oak Hill’s Red team, winning 71-50 as Zae Baines dropped 30 points. Oak Hill’s Gold team managed to squeak out a 37-36 win over Believe Prep out of South Carolina.