Dawgs fall to Ice Flyers, 3-1

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs allowed a go-ahead goal late in the third period and they eventually fell to the Pensacola Ice Flyers, 3-1, Saturday night at Berglund Center. Roanoke snapped a three-game winning streak and a seven-game home point streak in the loss.

With the game tied at one in the third period, Pensacola’s Tommaso Bucci steered a shot on net that Henry Dill stopped. The rebound however was corralled by the trailing Tanner Froese who shot it in and the Ice Flyers took a 2-1 lead.

The Dawgs pulled Dill for an extra attacker with a minute and a half remaining in the third period but they were unable to crack Chase Perry. Craig Cescon eventually picked up a loose puck in the corner and shot it the full length of the ice into the empty Roanoke net, pushing the lead to its 3-1 final.

The Ice Flyers struck first in the opening period on a power play as Ray Pigozzi hit a cutting Garrett Milan on the back door for a shot that he chipped past the lunging Dill to make it 1-0.

Roanoke answered with a power play goal of its own in the final two minutes of the opening frame. Off a won faceoff, Brandon Wahlin was fed just to the left of the right-wing circle for a snap shot that beat Perry high on the glove-catching side to tie the game at one.

Dill made 32 saves on 34 shots, Wahlin netted his fourth goal of the season and both Travis Armstrong and CJ Stubbs registered assists. The Rail Yard Dawgs fell to 12-17-5 in the loss while Pensacola improved to 19-6-7.

Roanoke will stay at home for a pair of games in the forthcoming weekend. On Friday the Dawgs take on the Knoxville Ice Bears and puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM at Berglund Center. That will be followed by Marvel Super Hero Night on Saturday, also at 7:05 PM. There is a Wisler Plumbing and Air family four pack available that features four tickets and four chuck-a-pucks, starting at $29. Four packs are available online at railyarddawgs.com.