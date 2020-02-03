Dual threat QB DreSean Kendrick commits to William & Mary

LYNCHBURG. Va. – E.C. Glass dual-threat quarterback DreSean Kendrick will be heading to the 757 to play for William & Mary. Kendrick was one of the most prolific players on the high school gridiron, which earned him the 1st and 10 Player of the Year award.

During his senior season, Kendrick rushed for over 2,000 yards and 26 touchdowns, while passing for another 1,200 and 12 more touchdowns. The Region 4D Player of the Year accumulated over 3,000 all purpose yards for the Hilltoppers.

Kendrick said the benefit of a great education coupled with a great coaching staff led by Mike London, convinced the young star to become part of the Tribe.

“They have been there since day one and kept it real the whole time, like we want you here. He [Mike London] made it easy for me to see that he wanted me there like I was a priority. I just felt real comfortable like I fit in,” said Kendrick.