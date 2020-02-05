Freeze completes 2020 football signing class

LYNCHBURG, Va. – With the early morning announcement of one new signee, Liberty Head Football Coach Hugh Freeze completed his 2020 football signing class on Wednesday.

After announcing 22 new additions to the roster during the December signing period, Freeze completed his second signing class at Liberty when he announcement the signing of defensive back Quinton Reese this morning, capping the NLI list at 23.

With the addition of six preferred walk-on student-athletes, Freeze will welcome 29 total newcomers to the 2020 roster. A dozen of the 29 players joined Liberty’s roster for the spring semester and will participate in spring practice.

Liberty’s preferred walk-ons include: Tim Coutras (DB), Gaberiel Fuster (LB), RJ Glod (QB), DJ Humes (LB), Aaron Lovins (DB), and DJ Wheat (OL).

The Flames’ newcomers including eight defensive backs, six offensive lineman, three linebackers, five defensive linemen, three wide receivers, three quarterbacks and one tight end. This year’s class did not include any running backs or kickers.

Liberty’s 2020 newcomers list hails from 12 different states: Georgia (5), Florida (4), North Carolina (4), Virginia (4), Tennessee (3), Maryland (2), Pennsylvania (2), California (1), Illinois (1), Indiana (1), Minnesota (1) and Mississippi (1).

Freeze’s second signing class at Liberty is the highest ranked recruiting class in program history. The 2020 class is ranked No. 97 in the country by 247Sports.com, the first-ever Top 100 ranked recruiting class in program history and includes 16 three-star ranked recruits.

2020 Flames Football NLI Signees

Gage Bassham * OL 6-5 315 Abingdon, Va./Lord Botetourt HS

Deon Biggins DB 6-1 170 Horn Lake, Miss./Horn Lake HS

Sean Brown QB 6-2 185 Apex, N.C./Middle Creek HS

Will Buchanan * OL 6-6 300 Asheville, N.C./Christ School

Anthony Butler * LB 6-1 225 Charlotte, N.C./Zebulon B. Vance HS

(Charlotte)

Kendy Charles DT 6-2 245 Orange Park, Fla./Orange Park HS

CJ Daniels WR 6-1 185 Lilburn, Ga./Parkview HS

Chris Ferguson * QB 6-3 235 Fort Washington, Pa./La Salle HS (Maine)

Brian Hannibal OL 6-3 290 Silver Spring, Md./James Hubert Blake HS

Marcus Haskins DB 6-1 180 St. Paul, Minn./East Ridge HS

(Iowa Western CC)

Trevor Hobbs * TE 6-3 225 Elkhart, Ind./Golden West College (Calif.)

Ahmad Jackson WR 6-1 200 Tyrone, Ga./Sandy Creek HS

Durrell Johnson * DE 6-4 225 Essex, Md./Overlea HS (ASA College)

Jerome Jolly, Jr. * DB 6-0 200 Jacksonville, Fla./Mandarin HS

Jaivian Lofton WR 6-2 195 Rancho Cucamonga, Calif./

Rancho Cucamonga HS (Chaffey College)

Bryce Mathews * OL 6-6 300 Brentwood, Tenn./Brentwood Academy

(Ole Miss)

Chase Mitchell OL 6-4 330 Washington, Pa./Washington HS

Karsen Perkins * DE 6-4 250 Concord, N.C./NW Cabarrus HS

Quinton Reese DB 6-0 185 Alpharetta, Ga./Blessed Trinity Catholic

Louis Taylor, III * DB 6-1 180 Martinsville, Va./Magna Vista HS

Juawan Treadwell * DB 6-0 190 Ford Heights, Ill./Crete-Monee HS

(Independence CC)

Aakil Washington DL 6-2 230 Marietta, Ga./Wheeler HS

Rashad Whitehead DL 6-2 245 Atlanta, Ga./B.E.S.T. Academy

2020 Flames Football Preferred Walk-Ons

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown/High School

Tim Coutras S 6-2 195 Nolenville, Tenn./Nolensville HS

Gaberiel Fuster * LB 6-1 220 Chesapeake, Va./Deep Creek HS

RJ Glod QB 6-1 185 Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla./Ponte Vedra HS

DJ Humes LB 6-0 215 Pembroke Pines, Fla./St. Thomas Aquinas

Aaron Lovins DB 6-0 180 Nashville, Tenn./Brentwood Academy

BJ Wheat OL 6-5 310 Lynchburg, Va./E.C. Glass HS

* - Joined Liberty’s roster for the Spring 2020 semester

2020 Class Roster Breakdown

By Position

Defensive Backs 8

Offensive Linemen 6

Defensive Linemen 5

Linebackers 3

Quarterbacks 3

Wide Receivers 3

Tight Ends 1

By State

Georgia 5

North Carolina 4

Florida 4

Virginia 4

Tennessee 3

Maryland 2

Pennsylvania 2

California 1

Illinois 1

Indiana 1

Minnesota 1

Mississippi 1

2020 Football Signing Class Bios

Gage Bassham, OL, 6-5, 315, Abingdon, Va./Lord Botetourt HS

Three-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com … also received offers from ETSU, Marshall and Old Dominion … District Lineman of the Year … first-team all-district … first-team all-region … first-team all-state … 2019 Blue Ridge District Champions … 2019 Region 3D Champions … helped his team to the 2019 state championship game played at Liberty’s Williams Stadium … son of Deborah and Mark Bassham … is looking at majoring in criminal justice or business.

Deon Biggins, DB, 6-1, 170, Horn Lake, Miss./Horn Lake HS

Also received offers from Austin Peay, Louisiana-Monroe and Louisiana Tech … Fastest Man 4.35 Forty Time … finished his senior season with three interceptions and seven pass breakups … helped lead Horn Lake to the 2018 6A State Championship … son of Yolanda Hassell Rooks and Charlie Biggins … plans to major in business.

Sean Brown, QB, 6-2, 185, Apex, N.C./Middle Creek HS

Three-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com … also received offers from Campbell, Charlotte, Elon, Furman and Bucknell … finished his last two years of high school throwing for 5,034 yards and 50 touchdowns … two-time all-conference honoree … three-time academic all-conference … 2019 Offensive MVP … son of Tracie and Mike Brown.

Will Buchanan, OL, 6-6, 300, Asheville, N.C./Christ School

Also received offers from Bryant, Campbell, Charleston Southern, Eastern Kentucky, Elon, ETSU, Gardner-Webb, Jacksonville State, Mercer, William & Mary and Wofford … first-team all-conference … first-team all-state … named to the USA Today All-North Carolina team … helped Christ School to two state runner-up titles … son of Carrie and Scott Buchanan.

Anthony Butler, LB, 6-1, 225, Charlotte, N.C./Zebulon B. Vance HS (Charlotte)

Transferring to Liberty from Charlotte … also received offers from 17 different schools … three-year varsity standout … two-time team MVP … two-time All-MECKA 4A conference player … 2014 All-Charlotte Observer third team defensive back … helped the Cougars to an 11-4 record as a junior where they reached the 4A State semifinals … ranked fourth in the country with 12 tackles as a junior, averaging 8.1 tackles per game … added 3.0 sacks, 17.0 tackles for a loss and an interception … Zebulon B. Vance High School advanced to the playoffs during his senior campaign … son of Hana Mahmoud … plans to be a sport management major.

Kendy Charles, DT, 6-1, 245, Orange Park, Fla./Orange Park HS

Also received offers from Bethune-Cookman, Chattanooga, Charleston Southern, The Citadel, Coastal Carolina, New Hampshire, Western Kentucky and Wofford … finished his high school career with 216 tackles, 30 sacks, 24 quarterback hurries and four forced fumbles … also scored a pair of touchdowns, five two-point conversions and connected on 15-of-17 field goal attempts … 5A Co-Player of the Year … 5A all-state honoree … three-time first-team all-county … two-time first-team all-conference … two-time first-team all-district … son of Marie and Jean Charles … plans to major in sport management.

Tim Coutras, S, 6-2, 195, Nolenville, Tenn./Nolensville HS

Three-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com … also received offers from ETSU, Eastern Illinois and UT Martin … finished his career with 19 interceptions, returning four for a touchdown … also added 58 tackles, 1,005 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns … 4A Mr. Football Finalist … two-time all-state selection … Region 4A MVP … Region 4A Athlete of the Year as a senior … son of Tess and Chris Coutras … plans to major in sport management.

CJ Daniels, WR, 6-1, 185, Lilburn, Ga./Parkview HS

Three-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com … also received offers from Air Force, Army, Navy, North Dakota State and Southern Illinois … finished his senior year with 1,411 receiving yards on 93 receptions for 15 touchdowns … two-time second-team all-county honoree … two-time first-team all-region selection … helped Parkview High School to a pair of region titles … son of Natalie Beavers and Carlton Daniels … is looking at majoring in engineering or sport management.

Chris Ferguson, QB, 6-3, 235, Fort Washington, Pa./La Salle HS (Maine)

Finished his career at La Salle College High School with 6,000 passing yards and 46 touchdowns … team captain … CFPA National Performer of the Week in December 2018 … five-time CAA All-Academic team … 2018 CAA conference champions … son of Mary and Pat Ferguson.

Gaberiel Fuster, LB, 6-1, 220, LaBelle, Va./Deep Creek HS

Three-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com … finished his career at Deep Creek High School with 112 tackles … son of Ashley and Gustavo Fuster … plans to major in sport management.

RJ Glod, QB, 6-1, 185, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla./Ponte Vedra HS

Finished his senior year throwing for 2,297 yards and 18 touchdowns with a 57 completion percentage … fist-team All-County … first-team All-District … second-team All-Area … team Offensive MVP … helped Ponte Vedra High School to a district championship in 2019 … son of Cinda and Dan Glod … plans to major in sport management.

Brian Hannibal, OL, 6-3, 290, Silver Spring, Md./James Hubert Blake HS

Three-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com … also received offers from Buffalo, Charlotte, Georgetown, Old Dominion, Marshall, Purdue, Rutgers, Syracuse and Yale … allowed only two sacks during his senior year … first-team all-country … first-team all-division honorable mention … All-Met selection … son of Tonya and Anslem Hannibal … plans to major in computer science.

Marcus Haskins, DB, 6-1, 180, St. Paul, Minn./East Ridge HS (Iowa Western CC)

Transferring to Liberty from Iowa Western Community College … also received offers from Akron, Austin Peay, Buffalo, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Kent State, Louisiana Tech, New Mexico State, Northern Iowa, Montana State, Southeast Missouri State, Tennessee Martin and Troy … finished the 2019 season at Iowa Western with 31 tackles, 10 pass breakups, seven interceptions and two forced fumbles … first-team All-ICCAC Conference … first-team All-America NJCAA DB … recorded an interception in five-straight games to open his college football career … had a pair of games with two interceptions during the season’s final three contests … tied the NCAA Division II single game season high with seven passes defended in a 31-7 win over Upper Iowa (six pass breakups and an one interception) … recorded 41 tackles during his senior season at East Ridge High School … ranked sixth on the team and added a pair of forced fumbles … had 170 all-purpose yards included 125 on his nine interception returns … first-team all-conference as a senior … A Cliff Harris Award finalist … earned D2CCA, Associated Press and Don Hansen’s Football Gazette All-America first-team and D2Football.com All-America honorable mention … named Don Hansen’s Football Gazette Super Region 4 Freshman of the Year … named Don Hansen’s Football Gazette and D2CCA All-Super Region 4 first-team … NSIC Defensive Newcomer of the Year and All-NSIC South Division First Team … led the county with 2.9 passes defended per game … led the Northern Sun and ranked second in the nation with nine interceptions … led the conference with 20 pass breakups … son of Naomi and Kevin Haskins … plans to major in communications.

Trevor Hobbs, TE, 6-3, 225, Elkhart, Ind./Golden West College (Calif.)

Transferring to Liberty from Golden West College … also received offers from North Alabama, Missouri Southern, Tennessee Tech, Texas A&M-Commerce and Western New Mexico … finished the 2019 season with 25 receptions, 456 receiving yards and four touchdowns … ranked as the No. 1 JUCO tight in the country by JCGridiron.com … all-conference honoree … son of Kimberly and Todd Hobbs … plans to major in psychology.

DJ Humes, LB, 6-0, 215, Pembroke Pines, Fla./St. Thomas Aquinas

Also received offers from Florida Atlantic, Missouri, Syracuse and UNLV … helped lead St. Thomas Aquinas to state titles in 2016 and 2019 … son of Crystal and Darrell Shelton … plans to major in business management.

Ahmad Jackson, WR, 6-1, 200, Tyrone, Ga./Sandy Creek HS

Three-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com … also received an offer from Ole Miss … native of Atlanta, Ga., who graduated from Sandy Creek High School in Sandy Creek, N.Y. … finished his senior year with 61 receptions for 1,191 yards and 11 touchdowns … son of Marlene and Clovis Jackson.

Durrell Johnson, DE, 6-4, 225, Essex, Md./Overlea HS (ASA College)

Transferring to Liberty from ASA College in Brooklyn, N.Y. … also received offers from Akron, Bethune-Cookman, Grambling State, Morgan State and South Alabama … two-time all-conference honoree at ASA College … JUCO All-American … named a Super 22 Athlete and a BTC All-Star at Overlea High School … son of Kiffiney Parrish and Durrell Johnson.

Jerome Jolly, Jr., DB, 6-0, 200, Jacksonville, Fla./Mandarin HS

Three-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com … also received offers from Alabama A&M, Florida A&M, Georgia Southern, Southern Miss and UAB … finished his career with 104 tackles, six sacks and five pass breakups … second-team Gateway Conference … helped Mandarin High School to the 2018 8A State Championship … son of Kenya and Jerome Jolly, Sr. … plans to major in sport management.

Jaivian Lofton, WR, 6-2, 195, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif./Rancho Cucamonga HS (Chaffey College)

Transferring to Liberty from Chaffey College … also received offers from Arkansas Pine Bluff, Middle Tennessee, Tennessee Tech and Western Kentucky … finished his two season at Chaffey College wit 1,584 receiving yards, 72 receptions and 20 touchdowns … first-team all-conference … son of Quiana Lundy and Randel Horton … plans to major in kinesiology.

Aaron Lovins, DB, 6-0, 180, Nashville, Tenn./Brentwood Academy

Also received offers from Austin Peay and Missouri Western State … finished his senior year with 81 tackles (52 solo, 29 assisted), six tackles for a loss, eight pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a blocked punt … all-state cornerback … all-country cornerback … played in the East-West All-Star game … helped Brentwood Academy claim three state titles … son of Lisa and Rich Lovins … plans to major in business or coaching.

Bryce Mathews, OL, 6-6, 300, Brentwood, Tenn./Brentwood Academy (Ole Miss)

Transferring to Liberty from Ole Miss … saw playing time in 20 games during this four-year career with the Rebels (2016 – redshirted; 2017 – six games; 2018 – six games; 2019 – seven games) … four-time member of the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll (2016-2019) … was a four-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com out of high school … listed among the top 250 prospects in the nation by Rivals.com and Scout.com ... ranked the No. 13 offensive tackle by Scout.com and No. 14 by Rivals.com ... son of Jason and Kim Matthews … father Jason Mathews had an 11-year NFL career as an offensive lineman with the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans.

Chase Mitchell, OL, 6-4, 330, Washington, Pa./Washington HS

Also received offers from Howard, UMass, West Liberty and William & Mary … two-time all-conference honoree … All-WPIAL … helped Washington High School to four conference titles and a WPIAL title … son of Tamara Mitchell … plans on majoring in business.

Karsen Perkins, DE, 6-4, 250, Concord, N.C./NW Cabarrus HS

Three-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com … also received offers from Akron, Campbell, Charlotte and Eastern Kentucky … finished his junior season with 13 sacks … all-conference honoree as a junior … helped lead NW Cabarrus to a conference title … son of Kelli Dixon and Andre Perkins … plans to major in psychology.

Quinton Reese, DB, 6-0, 185, Alpharetta, Ga./Blessed Trinity Catholic

Also received offers from Akron, Army, Ball State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Toledo, Troy, Western Kentucky and Western Michigan … three-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com … finished his senior year of high school with 115 tackles and eight interceptions … three-time 4A state champion … AJC 4A all-state honoree … AJC 4A all-region selection … AJC All-Metro … AJC 4A North Fulton Defensive Player of the Year … 2019 Blessed Trinity Player of the Year … son of Paula and Ocie Reese … plans to major in business.

Louis Taylor, III, DB, 6-1, 180, Martinsville, Va./Magna Vista HS

Finishes his senior season at Magna Vista High School with 32.5 tackles, six pass breakups and an interception … first-team All-Region Defense honoree … son of Courtney Davis and Louis Taylor, Jr. … plans to major in exercise science.

Juawan Treadwell, DB, 6-0, 185, Crete, Ill./Crete-Monee HS (Independence CC)

Three-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com … transferring to Liberty from Independence Community College in Independence, Kan. … also received offers from Akron, South Alabama, Southern Miss and Temple … finished the 2019 at Independence with 57 tackles, 10 pass breakups and 1.5 tackles for a loss … all-conference and All-America honoree at Independence … son of Tami Treadwell and Michael Scott.

Aakil Washington, DL, 6-2, 230, Marietta, Ga./Wheeler HS

Also received offers from Akron, Buffalo, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Eastern Kentucky, Florida A&M, Georgia Southern, Illinois State, Jacksonville State, Kent State, Mercer, Troy, Tulane and Western Carolina … finished his senior season with 59 tackles, 13 sacks, three forced fumbles and a safety … three-time first-team All-Region honoree … Eloisa Reynoso and Nicholas Washington … plans to major in information technology.

BJ Wheat, OL, 6-5, 310, Lynchburg, Va./E.C. Glass HS

Also received offers from Charleston, Fairmont State, Virginia State and West Virginia State … all-state, all-region, all-area and all-district honoree … son of Kira King and Robert Wheat … plans to major in sport management.

Rashad Whitehead, DL, 6-2, 245, Atlanta, Ga./B.E.S.T. Academy

Three-star recruit as ranked by 247Sports.com … also received offers from Akron, Arizona, Army, Buffalo, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, Fordham, Mercer, Navy and USF … 151 tackles and 16 sacks … also finished his career with 45 receptions for 385 yards and seven touchdowns … second-team all-conference defense honoree as a sophomore … firs-team all-conference defense selection as a junior and senior … Pre-Season All-Region selection heading into his senior season … son of TaCorey and Robert Whitehead … plans to major in sport management or business management.