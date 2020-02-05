Radford women grab another conference win

RADFORD, Va. – Radford added yet another Big South Conference season series sweep to their name after defeating Gardner-Webb, 65-51. The Highlanders never trailed in the contest and scored in double digits each period, ending with 21 points in the fourth.

Sydney Nunley tacked on yet another impressive outing in true double-double fashion. She was joined by her teammate, Aiden Rainford , who posted her first double-double as a Highlander. Joining in on the scoring was, Khiana Johnson who also served up a game-high six assists. Radford dominated both halves, ending the first stanza leading 26-17. To get to that point, the Highlanders had six different players contribute on the offensive end as well as outrebounding the Runnin’ Bulldogs 24-12. Entering the break, Gardner-Webb had yet to make their way to the free throw line in comparison to the eight attempts for Radford. The Highlanders were shooting nearly 38 percent from the floor, led by Rainford’s perfect 3-for-3 shooting. The second half for both teams, lent itself to an offensive shootout between both teams. Radford edged out Gardner-Webb 39-34 down the stretch. Much akin to how the opening half was paced by Rainford, Nunley came alive for the Highlanders in the second. She garnered 17 of her points from the final two periods, even adding seven total rebounds. By now, seven different players had made their contributions on both ends of the court. The shooting percent for Radford was now at 46.4 percent with the defense holding Gardner-Webb to 32.4 percent from the floor. Last time out, Savannah Plentovich notched 30 points through 28 minutes. Tonight, the Highlander defense held both sisters under 20 points on a combined 34 total shot attempts. The sisters were the only double-digit scorers for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, with Carley Plentovich grabbing a team leading seven rebounds.

HIGHLANDER HIGHLIGHT Johnson played a total of 35 minutes and scored 12 points. This is the 14t time she has scored 10-plus points in a game this year. Johnson added six assists, was 50 percent from the free throw line and the three-point line.

DOUBLE-DOUBLE TROUBLE Nunley now has 20 double-doubles on her career and eight on the season, with this 21 point and 11 rebound performance. Through her 31 minutes, she even added two assists, a block, several steals and only missed once at the charity stripe. In her first double-double as a Highlander, Rainford made her mark on every inch of the court. She played a season high in minutes at 34, grabbed 13 boards, an assist, a block, tallied 11 points, and even drained her first career three-pointer.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE Radford’s defense held Gardner-Webb to 29.5 percent shooting on the night and only eight paint points. The Highlanders had 24 trips to the free throw line and ended the contest shooting 70.8 percent from the line. The paint was the primary scoring area with 32 points coming from there and Radford totaled 19 points off Gardner-Webb turnovers. The bench contributed 16 points, while holding the Runnin’ Bulldog’s reserves to only five points.