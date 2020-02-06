Consistency and leadership: Radford’s Carlik Jones taking more responsibility

RADFORD, Va. – It was the shot heard around the commonwealth and beyond that had Radford putting on its dancing shoes for the first time in eight years.

Fast forward two years later, and Radford’s Carlik Jones is still making big-time shots.

“He’s got a knack and scores the ball as well as anybody in the country,” said teammate Devonntae Holland.

The 6-foot-1 guard leads the team in scoring, 19 points per game, in assists with five per contest and is the second-best rebounder on the team.

“We have about 4 seniors last year who are now gone. As I get older, I have to tell the young guys what to do and pave the way for those young guys,” said Jones.

One of those young guys is former Radford Bobcat and three-time state champion Quinton Morton-Robertson, who has appeared in 15 games this season. But Jones has also earned respect from the seniors, including Martinsville product Devonntae Holland.

“Off the court, on the court, you know, just hearing his voice, being in my ear...it’s just great, you know. He’s a brother to me and we’ve grown that bond since I’ve been here,” said Holland.

Jones has been consistent this season, playing at a high level, earning Big South player of the week honors 5 times. But regardless of the accolades he receives, the Cincinnati native’s motivation to be the best will always come from a spirit of defying the odds.

“In my eyes, I’ve always been an underdog, and I brought it here to school with me and I just always play with a chip on my shoulder and I always feel like I have something to prove,” said Jones.