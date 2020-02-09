Dawgs fall to Mayhem, 4-3

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs fell behind thanks to two quick goals in the third period and could not erase that deficit as they came up short against the Macon Mayhem, 4-3, Saturday night at Berglund Center.

With the game tied at two at the outset of the third, Macon’s Caleb Cameron carried the puck into the zone. He ripped a shot that went through Austyn Roudebush’s legs to give the Mayhem a 4-3 lead.

Just a minute and a half later, Ben Campbell brought the puck down the right wing and fired a shot that snuck through Roudebush on the short side. That would be it for Roudebush who was then pulled in favor of Henry Dill with his team trailing, 4-2.

Roanoke got one back late in the third period with Dill pulled for an extra attacker. Just as a power play expired, Travis Armstrong got a loose puck in front of the net and jammed it through Michael Stiliadis to cut the deficit to one.

The Dawgs again pulled the goaltender in the final minute and swarmed around the Mayhem net but could not equalize. Despite outshooting Macon, 15-5, in the final frame, Roanoke came up short and fell, 4-3.

Roanoke got the scoring started in the opening period with a Jeff Jones power play tally that extended his point streak to six games. Macon answered with a Colton Wolter power play goal in the final minute of the first to tie the game.

The Mayhem grabbed their first lead in the second as David Powlowski snapped a snot over Roudebush’s blocker. Roanoke responded just 22 seconds later when Matt Beer followed his one-handed shot and knocked in a rebound to tie the game at two.

Roudebush stopped 18 of 22 shots faced, Jones finished with a goal and an assist and Beer’s goal was his first of the season. The Rail Yard Dawgs lost for the third straight game and dropped to 12-19-5 while Macon improved to 11-20-6. Roanoke will now hit the road for three games over the upcoming weekend beginning on Friday night in Knoxville. Puck drop at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum is scheduled for 7:35 PM.