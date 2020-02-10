Brooks’ Hokies make history Sunday with victory over UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team earned a milestone win with a 72-63 victory on the road at Carmichael Arena Sunday afternoon behind a stellar defensive effort and clutch free throws from Dara Mabrey down the stretch.

The Hokies improved to 17-6 (7-5) on the season with the sweep of Carolina, setting the program mark for most ACC wins in the process.

The Hokies, who led by three at the half, went on a run thanks to the play of freshman center Elizabeth Kitley who finished the game with 17 points on 10 shots and pulled down five rebounds.

Tech used a 10-2 run to start the third quarter and earn some breathing room thanks to Kitley and Aisha Sheppard who combined to score all of Tech’s points in the run.

The Tar Heels would answer back with an 11-2 run of their own to cut the lead to just a single point, but that was as close as they would come.

Guard Dara Mabrey, finished with a team-best 18 points in the game and helped close it out by going 12-12 from the free throw line, the second most free throws in an ACC game by a Virginia Tech player. She and her backcourt mate Sheppard, both threats from the outside, continued their climb up the all-time charts by making two and three triples respectively on the day.

Trinity Baptiste and Taja Cole each had eight rebounds, in the game and forward Lydia Rivers collected seven.

Carolina fell to 16-8 (7-6).

The Heels were led by Taylor Koenen’s double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds and center Janelle Bailey added 13 before fouling out with about five minutes to go in the game.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Tech held the Heels to their lowest point total (63) and fewest 3-point field goals (1) Sunday.

Tech had a slight edge on the glass 45-44.

The Hokies had seven blocks in the game with three coming from center Alex Obouh Fegue.

Tech has 15 second chance points.

In the paint, the Hokies battled and outscored the Tar Heels 28-26.

GAME NOTES

Aisha Sheppard scored in double figures for the 21st time in 23 games this season with her 15 against North Carolina. She continues to lead the team at 15.8 points per game. Sheppard has hit a 3-pointer in 30 consecutive games, dating back to January 29, 2019, a school record. This afternoon she moved into second place all-time at Tech with 201 3-point field goals.

Tech used the same starting lineup for the 15th straight game – Cole, Mabrey, Sheppard, Rivers and Kitley.

Sophomore guard Dara Mabrey also moved up the charts Sunday afternoon, taking sole possession of eighth place all-time with her 140 made 3-pointers.