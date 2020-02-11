Patrick Henry boys hoops clicking at the right time

ROANOKE, Va. – As the postseason approaches for high school basketball, many local teams are making tune-ups as district tournaments start to heat up. Patrick Henry has been busy fine tuning over the past month.

The Patriots started the season at 3-3, but have since won 14 consecutive games. They also closed out the regular season undefeated in River Ridge District play at 11-0, 16-3 overall, which includes a pair of wins over Cave Spring, the Knights’ only two losses this season.

Talent hasn’t been a question for PH, but chemistry was not the best at the start of the season. But since then, seniors like Jalen Cook and Dre Palmer have helped the younger guys step up and play as a collective unit.

“We have a lot of talent so everyone felt like we all have to get our own but, now, we feel like, with the pieces we have, we work well and better together,” said Palmer.

“We were doing good at first, won 3 in a row then we lost 3 back-to-back-to-back. But now, I feel like we’re back to normal. We keep winning games, everyone is sharing the ball, playing good defense, rebounding and doing all we need to do to win,” said Patriots junior guard Jamonte Smith.

“It’s not really how you start in December, it’s about those games at the end of January into February that matter,” said Patrick Henry head coach Jack Esworthy. “So, I think right now we’re in a really good place. We’re sharing the ball a lot better and playing good defense.”

The Patriots will open River Ridge District Tournament play on Tuesday night as they host Blacksburg.