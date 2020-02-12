Cave Spring basketball finding success without home base

ROANOKE, Va. – After a loss in the Class 3 State semi-finals to the eventual champion, Northside, Cave Spring is back... and better.

“We know what we can do," junior Reed Pendleton said. “We have confidence we can win every single night so that’s what our mindset is. We can win.”

Now only have they eclipsed almost 20 wins, they’re conditioned road warriors. Since the high school is under construction, every day, game or practice, the team travels by bus.

“We just kind of have a workers mentality,” head coach Jacob Gruse said. “We don’t have a gym. Is that tough? Absolutely. But everyone from our superintendent to our school board rep to our administration has been absolutely phenomenal.”

But it hasn’t been all bad.

“We really bond with those extra 20 minutes, we really bond with each other which I think you can see from our record so far,” senior Matthew Cagle said.

As district play starts to wrap up and the team heads into regionals, it seems the only school to slow them down this season has been River Ridge foe Patrick Henry.

“Those two losses, we learned a lot from those two losses,” Pendleton said. “I don’t want to say it’s good we lost them but we learned a lot and have come together because of those.”

But Gruse made it clear this team has weapons, and no one has seen the last of them yet.

“It’s nice when this guy can go off and the team celebrates, the next night that guy may have 8 or 10 and this guy has 20,” Gruse said. “The whole team celebrates again. I think that’s a testament to our program, our community, and the way our kids were raised, its a whole lot bigger than just you. It’s about our team. That’s been the best thing this year.”