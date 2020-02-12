Ferrum wrestling defeats Averett on senior night

FERRUM, Va. – On senior night, Ferrum gained a 24-15 victory in a dual with Averett University.

After dropping the first two matches of the night, the Panthers didn’t panic. They found momentum after Tatom Tyree had a pin at the 149 weight class over Caleb Harmon. Malik Barr followed up with major decision win, 16-6, over Landon Childress. Braden Homsey closed out the evening with a 17-2 victory via tech fall at 4:14.

Final Results

125: Samuel Braswell (AVE) over JD McMillin (FECO) (Dec 12-8)

133: Levi Englman (FECO) over Joseph Jones (AVE) (Dec 3-0)

141: Brandon Woody (AVE) over Hayden Funck (FECO) (Fall 2:32)

149: Tatom Tyree (FECO) over Caleb Harmon (AVE) (Fall 0:53)

157: Elijah Martin (FECO) over Tony Blackman (AVE) (Dec 11-5)

165: Luke Nees (FECO) over Isaiah Deck (AVE) (Dec 6-1)

174: Malik Barr (FECO) over Landon Childress (AVE) (MD 16-6)

184: George Moseley (AVE) over Demontay Wimbush (FECO) (Dec 2-1)

197: Braden Homsey (FECO) over Kowan Lee (AVE) (TF 17-2 4:14)

285: Trent Ragland (AVE) over Carlos Leyva (FECO) (SV-1 3-1)

Up next for the Panthers is the Southeast Wrestling Conference Tournament this Saturday at Huntingdon College.