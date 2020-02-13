Staunton River softball signs a trio of talent to college ranks

Moneta, Va. – The Golden Eagles of Staunton River HS have three softball talents moving on. Autumn Overfelt is headed to Ferrum college. She’s a three-year outfield starter. Avery Adkins will continue her career at Emory & Henry. She’s a three-year starter at pitcher, and the Blue Ridge district pitcher of the year. Madison Buchanan is headed to UVA-Wise. She’s a two-year starter at the hot corner. Coach Scott Cisco says this group set the bar, reaching the region finals the past few years and becoming state qualifiers. "It’s just a quality program. They raised the bar. They took the program to places it hadn’t been. You know they accepted the challenge to work hard and get better every year and I feel like we can continue that this year, " Cisco said.