Fleming boys hopeful for deep postseason run

ROANOKE, Va. – The William Fleming boys are clicking at the right time.

They are winners of 13 in a row heading into the Blue Ridge District Tournament Championship with Northside on Tuesday night.

Fleming is 17-3 overall but it hasn’t been easy. They lost 95% of their offense from a year ago, including their starting 5 and top two reserves. But through it all, they have found a way to play together and play effective.

Their 8-to-9 man rotation has no problems on offense, so the focus has been on the defensive end and crashing the boards. Multiple players like Christian Goode, Sae’quan Bannister and Donovan St. Juste have made a huge impact as the Colonels look to make a run in the postseason.

“We’re all playing good and well as a team, sharing the ball and it’s going really good right now,” said St. Juste.

“We’ve been working on defense and rebounding more than anything. That’s one of the keys,” Goode said.

“We’re feeling good but feel like we have more to improve on, get better at. So, we’re going to take it one step at a time, one game at a time.”

“If we come out with the same intensity we’ve had to this point, we’ve won 13 straight ball games and we just need that type of effort in the region because the region is tough and we just want to be a part of it,” said Colonels head coach Mickey Hardy.

The Fleming/Northside game tips off at 7 p.m.