Hokies lose marathon to Miami in three overtimes 102-95

Blacksburg, Va. – Kameron McGusty scored five of his 21 points in the third overtime to lead Miami to a 102-95 triple-overtime victory over Virginia Tech in the longest Atlantic Coast Conference game in 17 years. Isaiah Wong added a career-high 27 points, and Chris Lykes finished with 23 for the 'Canes, who won their third straight game. Tyrece Radford paced the Hokies with a career-high 26 points.