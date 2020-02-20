UVA blows past Boston College 78-65

Braxton Key and Kihei Clark scored 17 points each and Virginia gradually pulled away for its third consecutive victory, 78-65 against Boston College. The Cavaliers already led 45-39 when two free throws by Key sparked a 25-11 run. Key had 11 points in the spurt that gave Virginia a 70-50 lead with 5:21 to play. The victory solidified the Cavaliers’ grasp on fourth place in the conference with three weeks remaining. Nik Popovic led to Eagles with 22 points and Jay Heath had 18.