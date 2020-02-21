Virginia Tech women down Notre Dame in South Bend

South Bend, IN – The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team secured a 68-62 victory at Purcell Pavilion - the program’s first, behind another stellar performance from freshman Elizabeth Kitley who recorded a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds Thursday night. With the win, Virginia Tech moves to 20-6 (10-5) ahead of Sunday’s Senior Day clash with rival Virginia. Kitley, the reigning ACC Freshman of the Week took over the game down the stretch receiving the ball in the post, often into a double team and turning her shoulder to elevate to the rim. She also stepped outside and knocked down several jumpers. Her eight blocks were one shy of tying the school record. Taja Cole, the ACC’s leader in assists had 11 in the game, part of a complete game -eight points, 11 assists, four rebounds and five steals. Tech built a 22-point lead early in the fourth, before Notre Dame found their touch beyond the arc with Sam Brunelle who knocked down six triples in the game. She led the Irish with a game-high 20 points, but Notre Dame couldn’t get closer than five points late in the game, as they fell to 10-17 (5-10).

Dara Mabrey was the other Hokie in double figures with 11 in the game and Trinity Baptiste added nine off of the bench.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

The Hokies held an edge on the boards 43-37.

Tech assisted on 20 of 26 field goals in the game, led by Taja Cole's 11 helpers.

Virginia Tech got to the free throw line more than the Irish did, taking 16 while Notre Dame had 12 attempts.

The Hokies converted 17 Irish turnovers into 19 points.

GAME NOTES

Tech used the same starting lineup for the 19th straight game – Cole, Mabrey, Sheppard, Rivers and Kitley.

Freshman center Elizabeth Kitley registered her fifth double-double of the season in the game and fourth in ACC play with 19 points and 10 rebounds. She also recorded eight blocks against the Irish.

WITH THE WIN:

Coach Brooks registers his 15th consecutive 20-win season. He has reached that plateau in each of his first four seasons at Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech's four-year 20-win streak is the longest since a six-season streak from 1997-98 to 2002-03.

NEXT TIME ON CARILION CLINIC COURT •The Hokies are back at Cassell Coliseum on Sunday, February 23 to play host to the Virginia Cavaliers. Tipoff on ACC Network Extra is set for 7 p.m.•In the season's first meeting, Tech earned a 69-61 victory at John Paul Jones Arena behind a balanced offensive attack that saw all five starters record double figures.

Dara Mabrey led the squad with 15 points, including a memorable 3-pointer from the logo as the shot clock wound down from an out of bounds play under the basket. The Hokies outrebounded the Cavaliers 41-30 and went 18-22 from the free throw line.