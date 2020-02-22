Capitals' Alex Ovechkin becomes 8th player with 700 goals

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his 700th career goal with defenseman Michal Kempny (6) and defenseman Nick Jensen (3) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

NEWARK, N.J. – Alex Ovechkin has become the eighth player in NHL history to score 700 goals.

The Washington Capitals star reached the milestone 4:50 into the third period against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, firing a slap shot from the right circle that went in off the left post. It was his 42nd of the season and tied the score 2-2.

Capitals players rushed onto the ice to congratulate their teammate, who drew a strong ovation from the crowd.

Wayne Gretzky leads the career list with 894 goals. He is followed by Gordie Howe (801), Jaromir Jagr (766), Brett Hull (741), Marcel Dionne (731), Phil Esposito (717) and Mike Gartner (708).

Ovechkin had not scored in five straight games before getting No. 699 against Montreal on Thursday night. He had 14 goals, including three hat tricks, in his previous seven games before the drought.

___

