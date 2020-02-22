Christiansburg Wrestlers hold day one lead over New Kent

Salem, Va. – A year ago New Kent snapped Christiansburg’s 17-year stranglehold on the Class 3 Wrestling crown in the state of Virginia. This year’s rematch is setting up to be one for the ages. After one day of competition, the Blue Demons lead 128.5 to 110.5. The Trojans actually have more semifinalists, but the Blue Demons qualified 3 more wrestlers, giving them more chances to score. It will likely all come down to the medal rounds late on Saturday.

In Class 2 wrestling, Poquoson is at it again, leading Strasburg 77 to 56.5. SW Virginia squads James River(Botetourt Co) and Glenvar(Roanoke Co) stand third and fourth with 51 and 50 points respectively.

And in Class 1, perennial power Grundy looks like they are on the way to a VHSL record 23rd state team title, leading Rural Retreat 114.5 to 93. The Indians were runner-ups last year in Class 1 as well. SW Virginia squads George Wythe and Grayson Co. stand tield for 4th place with 67 points.

Saturday’s first session begins at 10 a.m. with the semifinals. The Final session is slated to begin at 5 p.m. at Salem Civic Center.