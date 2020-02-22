Rail Yard Dawgs rout league leading Peoria 5-1

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs erupted for four goals in the second period and then cruised to a 5-1 win over the Peoria Rivermen, Friday night at Berglund Center. Brant Sherwood and Jeff Jones each struck twice in the Roanoke win.

With the game still scoreless early in the second, Sherwood fed Nick Kalpouzos at the blue line. He fired a shot toward that net that Sherwood then deflected past Eric Levine and the Dawgs took a 1-0 lead.

They added to that lead later in the period as Jones dug a loose puck from below the net. He carried it above the goal line and ripped a backhander past Levine, pushing the score to 2-0.

Roanoke continued to pile on later in the frame while working on a four-on-three power play. Jake Schultz fed Travis Armstrong who was camped in front of the net. Armstrong played the puck to his forehand and flipped a shot past Levine’s right pad to make it 3-0.

90 seconds later, with the Dawgs again skating four-on-three, Nate O’Brien controlled the puck at the point. He teed up Sherwood for a one-timer from the left circle that he blasted top shelf past Levine and the score was 4-0.

That would be it for Levine who was chased after allowing four goals on 14 shots. Ryland Pashovitz entered for the remainder of the game following the fourth Roanoke goal.

The Rail Yard Dawgs got one more in the third period as Matt O’Dea fed Jones on the back door for a tap in that extended the lead to five. Peoria did finally strike with just over nine minutes remaining in the game on a Jordan Ernst snap shot that beat Austyn Roudebush high and cut the lead back to 5-1.

Jones and Sherwood each scored, CJ Stubbs had two assists and Armstrong added a fighting major and an assist to his goal for a Gordie Howe Hat Trick. Roudebush made 24 saves on 25 shots in the winning effort.

The Rail Yard Dawgs extended their point streak to four games and improved to 14-20-7 in the win while Peoria dropped to 29-7-4. Since the Dawgs won and scored five goals, fans who were in attendance can exchange their ticket for a free Cajun filet chicken biscuit at any local Bojangles. One biscuit per order, the offer is good for 48 hours following the game.

Roanoke will again take on the Rivermen on Saturday night at Berglund Center. Puck drop for Miracle on Ice Night is scheduled for 7:05 PM.