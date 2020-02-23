Rail Yard Dawgs edged late, 2-1

ROANOKE, Va. – A Jeff Jones power play goal tied the game at one in the third period but the Peoria Rivermen scored late and squeaked past the Rail Yard Dawgs, 2-1, Saturday night at Berglund Center.

With the Dawgs trailing, 1-0, and not quite seven minutes gone in the third period, the Rail Yard Dawgs went to the power play. Matt O’Dea took a shoot from the point that was blocked by Ryland Pashovitz but Jones was able to knock in the rebound on the back door, evening the score at one.

That score held until the final five minutes of the period as Konner Haas grabbed a loose puck in the midst of chaos in the attacking end. He got free and snapped a shop on net that beat Henry Dill on the glove side and Peoria grabbed the lead back.

Roanoke pressured in the final minutes and pulled Dill for an extra attacker but could not tie the game. The Rivermen held on for a 2-1 win.

Peoria got its first goal near the halfway point of the first period when a shot from the point was blocked in front of Dill but bounced over his head and sat in the crease until it was poked home Drake Hunter.

Jones’ goal was his team-leading 15th of the season and Dill made 32 saves on 34 shots in the losing effort. The Rail Yard Dawgs saw a four-game point streak snapped and fell to 14-21-7 in the loss while Peoria improved to 30-7-4 and became the first SPHL team to clinch a playoff spot.

Roanoke will play its next seven games on the road, the first of which will take place on Friday night in Fayetteville. There is a watch party, presented by Bud Light, at Corned Beef and Co. in downtown Roanoke that begins at 6:00 PM. Puck drop at the Crown Coliseum is scheduled for 7:00 PM.