Hokies’ remaining confident despite losing seven of their last eight games

Tech will host UVA on Wednesday

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Florida State guard Devin Vassell (24) shoots over Virginia Tech defender Nahiem Alleyne (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Luther Jr.)
BLACKSBURG – The young gun Hokies are remaining confident as the second installment of the Commonwealth Clash against Virginia is approaching.

“We just always believe in ourselves,” junior guard Wabissa Bede said. “Yeah, we lost 7 of 8, but we believe in our work and train. Everyone is watching more film and everything, so each game we are gaining more confidence even though success isn’t there. We are moving on to the next game and moving forward and working.”

Virginia Tech’s last victory came at home against Pittsburgh 10 days ago. They will tip off against UVA Wednesday at 7 p.m. from Cassell Coliseum.

