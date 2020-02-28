Knights and Vikings advance to region finals

Roanoke, Va. – The two top seeds in Region 3D advanced in region semifinal action, punching their tickets to the state tournament. Cave Spring ousted Lord Botetourt with a 67-44 win, and Northside outlasted Abingdon 73-63 to move on. The Boys 3D region final will tip at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Hidden Valley HS.

On the 3D girls side, Lord Botetourt manhandled Magna Vista 74-23 and Abingdon down Carroll Co. 62-54 to advance. The Girls 3D final is set for 6 p.m. Saturday in Daleville at Lord Botetourt HS.

Other region semifinal action included the girls 2C semifinals. Martinsville edged Chatham 56-51 in overtime, and perennial power Floyd Co. handled Gretna 81-67 to advance. Elsewhere in girls 1C semifinal action, Top-seeded George Wythe bounced Grayson Co. 65-46 and Galax upended Auburn 51-35 to advance to the region finals.