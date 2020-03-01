2020 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament field set

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Regular-season champion Louisville is the No. 1 seed as the Greensboro Coliseum plays host to the 43rd annual Atlantic Coast Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament this Wednesday (March 4) through Sunday (March 8).

The tournament will feature all 15 ACC teams and 14 games, beginning with three first-round matchups on Wednesday. Four second-round games are scheduled for Thursday, followed by the quarterfinals on Friday, the semifinals on Saturday and the championship game on Sunday at noon.

The Cardinals claimed their first outright ACC regular-season title, after sharing the regular-season title in each of the past two seasons. Louisville is the No. 1 seed for the second time since joining the conference.

Along with the top-seeded Cards (27-3, 16-2), second seed NC State (25-4, 14-4), third seed Duke (18-11, 12-6), and fourth seed Florida State (22-7, 11-7) will receive double byes into Friday’s quarterfinal round.

Tournament play begins at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, with No. 12 seed North Carolina (16-13, 7-11) facing No. 13 Wake Forest (14-15, 7-11). The second game will feature No. 10 Notre Dame (13-17, 8-10) against No. 15 Pitt (4-25, 1-17) at 3:30 p.m. First-round action concludes Wednesday at 6:30 pm., with No. 11 Miami (15-14, 7-11) versus No. 14 Clemson (7-22, 3-15).

The second round opens Thursday at 11 a.m., when No. 5 seed Virginia Tech (21-8, 11-7) faces the winner of Wednesday’s first game. No. 8 Syracuse (15-14, 9-9) will face No. 9 Virginia (13-16, 8-10) at 2 p.m. The third game of Thursday’s session has No. 7 Georgia Tech (19-10, 10-8) taking on the winner of Wednesday’s second game at 6 p.m. The second round concludes Thursday at 8 p.m., as No. 6 Boston College (18-11, 11-7) meets the winner of Wednesday evening’s final contest.

No. 4 Florida State begins action on Friday at 11 a.m., when the Seminoles face the winner of Thursday’s first game. No. 1 Louisville opens tournament play at 2 p.m. against Thursday’s second-game winner. The evening session begins at 6 p.m., with No. 2 NC State taking on the winner of Thursday’s third game. No. 3 Duke closes out Friday’s quarterfinal session, facing the winner of the Thursday session’s finale.

The winner of Friday’s first two games will meet in Saturday’s noon semifinal game, while the winners of the Friday evening session will meet Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

The championship game of the 2020 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament will be played Sunday at noon.

All 14 games of this year’s tournament will be televised.

The first, second and quarterfinal rounds will be carried by the ACC’s Regional Sports Network (RSN). The league’s regional sports networks for this year are Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Florida, Fox Sports Sun, Fox Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Indiana. Each game will also be available on the Fox Sports GO App but are subject to blackout.

Both Saturday semifinal games will be carried nationally by ESPNU, while a national audience will also watch Sunday’s championship game via ESPN2. In addition, all games will be available on the ESPN and FOX Sports apps.

The Greensboro Coliseum will play host to the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament for the 20th time in the last 21 years. This year’s tournament features three teams ranked among the nation’s top 25 in the latest Associated Press poll, including No. 5 Louisville, No. 8 NC State and No. 19 Florida State. Duke is also receiving votes.

The complete 2020 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament pairings are listed below. For more information on ACC Women’s Basketball, please visit theACC.com.

Wednesday, March 4

Game No. 1 – No. 12 North Carolina vs. No. 13 Wake Forest, 1 p.m. (RSN)

Game No. 2 – No. 10 Notre Dame vs. No. 15 Pitt, 3:30 p.m. (RSN)

Game No. 3 – No. 11 Miami vs. No. 14 Clemson, 6:30 p.m. (RSN)

Thursday, March 5

Game No. 4 – No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. Winner of Game No. 1, 11 a.m. (RSN)

Game No. 5 – No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 Virginia, 2 p.m. (RSN)

Game No. 6 – No. Georgia Tech vs. Winner of Game No. 2, 6 p.m. (RSN)

Game No. 7 – No. 6 Boston College vs. Winner of Game No. 3, 8 p.m. (RSN)

Friday, March 6

Game No. 8 – No. 4 Florida State vs. Winner of Game No. 4, 11 a.m. (RSN)

Game No. 9 – No. 1 Louisville vs. Winner of Game 5, 2 p.m. (RSN)

Game No. 10 – No. 2 NC State vs. Winner of Game No. 6, 6 p.m. (RSN)

Game No. 11 – No. 3 Duke vs. Winner of Game No. 7, 8 p.m. (RSN)

Saturday, March 7

Game No. 12 - ACC Semifinal No. 1, Noon (ESPNU)

Game No. 13 - ACC Semifinal No. 2, 2:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Sunday, March 8

Game No. 14 - Championship Game, Noon (ESPN2)