Liberty drops regular season finale at Lipscomb

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In Liberty’s season finale, the Flames dropped the 77-71 contest on the road at Lipscomb. Liberty ends the regular season with a 27-4 record and a 13-3 record in the ASUN Conference. The Flames still have on a share of the ASUN Regular Season title for the second straight season and will enter the ASUN Championships as the No. 1 seed, with the potential of hosting every round throughout the tournament, starting on Tuesday, March 3rd, against the No. 8 seed NJIT.

First Half

Lipscomb couldn’t have asked for a better start making its first 10 field goals while Liberty was 2-10 from the floor as the Bison jumped out to a 23-point lead (29-6) with 11:24 left in the half. Liberty responded with a 13-0 run to get back into the game (29-19) midway through the half as Myo Baxter-Bell provided a spark off the bench with six points during the run. Lipscomb would continue to effective on offense all throughout the half, shooting 81 percent (17-21) to go into the break with a 47-35 lead. Myo Baxter-Bell (13 points) and Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz (8 points) led the way for Liberty in the first half.

Second Half

Throughout the half, Liberty was able to cut Lipscomb’s lead to single digits but Lipscomb was able to shoot a high percentage all throughout the Saturday’s contest, ending the game shooting 56.5 percent from the field to keep its lead. With 3:50 left in the game it was a five-point ball game (70-65) but Lipscomb was able to hold off Liberty, to come away with the victory.

Key Stats & Notes

Liberty ends the regular season with the most wins (27) at the conclusion of the regular season.

Forty-seven points was the most Liberty has allowed an opponent to score in a half this season.

Lipscomb shot 56.5 percent (26-46), the highest percentage an opponent has shot against Liberty this season.

Liberty had four players post double figures in scoring, led by Darius McGhee’s 17 points.

Liberty’s bench outscored Lipscomb’s 20-17.

Lipscomb had four players score double figures, led by Andrew Fleming’s 20 points.

Scottie James has tied Willard Deshazor on Liberty’s all-time rebounding list with 870 career rebounds.

Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz passed Julius Nwosu on Liberty’s all-time scoring list with 1,258 career points.

Thoughts from Head Coach Ritchie McKay

"Lipscomb had a lot to play for and never have I coached a team that has given up 17-21 (field goals) in a half. Never did that happen to us at Virginia and it doesn’t happen to our defensive scheme so I am disappointed. We were not hard to play against and that has to change because we are headed to postseason play.”

Up Next

Liberty will begin the ASUN Championship at home in the quarterfinals as the No. 1 seed against NJIT. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, at the Vines Center and can be seen on ESPN+. Tickets to the game can be purchased here.