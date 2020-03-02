Grande leaving Ferrum football after four seasons

FERRUM, Va. – Head football coach Rob Grande is leaving Ferrum College after four years.

During his time leading the Panthers, Grande posted a 23-17 record.

He’s leaving Ferrum to accept a position at a different school, according to Ferrum’s Director of Athletics John Sutyak.

“Coach Grande has been an extraordinary member of our coaching staff and of the Ferrum College community,” said Ferrum College President Dr. David Johns. “During his four years at the college, he has been a great mentor to his players, an active participant in campus life, was involved in the national search for our new athletic director, and he led us into our first two seasons in the ODAC. He is a respected leader among his peers at the College. We hate to see him leave, but wish him the very best with this new opportunity.”

Turing Grande’s time at Ferrum, he had an All-American in three of his four years as head coach.

2017 - Defensive lineman Montel Lee

2018 - Running back Brian Mann Mann is Ferum’s first-ever student-athlete to earn both All-America and Academic All-America honors

2019 - Offensive lineman Jordan Patti

Ferrum Defensive Coordinator Marshall Doss has been named interim head football coach while a national search is done for Grande’s successor.