Lakers waive Roanoke native, VCU grad Troy Daniels

Daniels averaged 4 points and 11 minutes in the midst of a 1-year deal with the team

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: NBA, Lakers Basketball
Los Angeles Lakers guard Troy Daniels (30) loses the ball as hit by Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
LOS ANGELES, Ca. – The Los Angeles Lakers have waived Roanoke native, William Fleming and VCU product Troy Daniels, setting him up for free agency. The move opens up space on the roster which the team hopes to bolster for the postseason.

The 28 year old appeared in 41 games averaging 4 points and 11 minutes in his first season with la.

