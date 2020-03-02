Lakers waive Roanoke native, VCU grad Troy Daniels

LOS ANGELES, Ca. – The Los Angeles Lakers have waived Roanoke native, William Fleming and VCU product Troy Daniels, setting him up for free agency. The move opens up space on the roster which the team hopes to bolster for the postseason.

Absolutely one of the hardest decisions of my life. But it was best for ME..! I’ve been tested in my life before and I have came out the storm on my feet every time. What a pleasure it was to be apart of such a unbelievable organization of the @Lakers pic.twitter.com/FA5ldRiDF1 — Troy Daniels (@troydaniels) March 2, 2020

The 28 year old appeared in 41 games averaging 4 points and 11 minutes in his first season with la.