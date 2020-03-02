Randolph-Macon sweeps ODAC Tournament titles

SALEM, Va. – Sunday’s ODAC Championships were all about the sting of the Yellow Jackets. The Randolph-Macon men’s and women’s programs both leave the City of Champions, as 2020 ODAC Champions.

The women’s team defeated Guilford College after a strong performance from MVP Kelly Williams who scored 22 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.

For the men, Buzz Anthony led the way with 23 points as the Yellow Jackets defeated the Virginia Wesleyan Marlins, 72-57.