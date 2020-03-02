Virginia Tech falls to #11 Louisville, lose 4th straight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Jordan Nwora had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 11 Louisville moved into first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a 68-52 victory over Virginia Tech. The Cardinals rebounded from last week's loss at No. 6 Florida State and took a half-game lead over the Seminoles, who swept the season series and hold the tiebreaker with two games to play. Louisville has one game remaining, at third-place Virginia on Saturday. Jalen Cone scored 15 points off the bench and Nahiem Alleyne had 12 for Virginia Tech, which lost its fourth in a row and ninth in 10 games.

