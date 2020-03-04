Floyd County girls, Radford boys grab Region titles

DANVILLE, Va. – Martinsville’s Janiya Benton provided a spark of offense off the bench, scoring 11 points against Floyd County. But turnovers and a relentless second have effort by Floyd County, led to a 56-44 victory. This is the Lady Buffaloes second consecutive Region 2C Championship. Floyd County will face Gate City in the State Quarterfinals on Friday. Martinsville will play on the road Friday to battle Union.

On the boys side of Region 2C, the Radford Bobcats had a slim halftime lead over Glenvar, before pulling away in the second half for a 51-33 win. Radford will play Central-Wise in the State Quarterfinals, while Glenvar will play Gate City.