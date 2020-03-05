UVA survives Miami trip 46-44

Coral Gables, FL – Kihei Clark made both ends of a one-and-one with eight seconds left to provide the winning margin, and No. 22 Virginia earned its seventh victory in a row by beating Miami 46-44. Six of the Cavaliers’ victories during the streak have been by a total of 13 points. Junior Jay Huff led Virginia with 17 points _ and they were the Cavaliers’ first 17 points of the game. Mamadi Diakite had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Virginia hasn’t lost since Feb. 8 against Louisville. The teams meet again Saturday in Charlottesville. Miami lost its third game in a row.