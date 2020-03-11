Hokies bounced from ACC tournament by North Carolina

Greensboro, NC – Garrison Brooks scored 20 points, Brandon Robinson added 17 points on five 3-pointers and North Carolina extended its season with a 78-56 win over Virginia Tech on Tuesday night in the opening round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. Armando Bacot added 12 points and 11 rebounds and Cole Anthony chipped in with 10 points and eight rebounds in the win. UNC entered the tournament as the last seed, No. 14 overall, following a disastrous regular season for a school with a proud history of winning the ACC Tournament 18 times, second only to Duke’s 21 titles. Hunter Cattoor had 14 points for Virginia Tech.

