NCAA having March Madness without any fans because of coronavirus concerns

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s going to be a lot quieter in arenas across the country later this month.

The NCAA announced on Wednesday that all championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will be played with no fans.

NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/TIHHJjdse5 pic.twitter.com/8I1HdceDfN — NCAA (@NCAA) March 11, 2020

Only essential staff and limited family will be allowed to attend these events.

“We do believe sport events can take place with only essential personnel and limited family attendance, and this protects our players, employees, and fans,” according to the NCAA.