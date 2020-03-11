70ºF

No fans allowed at Thursday’s Warriors game due to coronavirus concerns

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

The Chase Center will host a game with no fans on March 12, 2020. (Golden State Warriors)

SAN FRANCISCO – We’ll soon see an NBA game without any fans.

The Golden State Warriors announced Wednesday that their Thursday game against the Brooklyn Nets will be played in an empty arena because of concerns regarding the coronavirus.

All events at the Chase Center, where the Warriors play, through March 21 will be cancelled or postponed.

Fans with tickets to Thursday and Saturday night’s games will receive a refund in the amount paid

