Minor League Baseball delaying its 2020 season as coronavirus spreads

ROANOKE, Va. – Minor League Baseball is following Major League Baseball in delaying the 2020 season.

The league made the following announcement on Thursday:

“In light of the current coronavirus outbreak, and after consultation with medical professionals and our partners at Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball will delay the start of the 2020 Championship Season. We will continue to monitor the developments and will announce additional information about the 2020 season at a later date. We will work with Major League Baseball and our community partners to resume play as soon as it is safe to do so. The health and safety of Minor League Baseball fans, players and executives is our top priority, and our thoughts are with those around the world who have been affected by this outbreak.”

The Salem Red Sox released the following statement on Thursday:

"The Salem Red Sox support Minor League Baseball’s decision to place the health and safety of our fans, players and employees first. While we are disappointed in the potential of playing fewer games in the 2020 season, we are fully behind this decision.

At this point, we do not know when the 2020 season will start. We are determined, however, to make the most out of any and all games that we are able to host and we look forward to welcoming you all back to the ballpark this summer!

This is a developing situation, and we will provide our fans, season ticket holders, and corporate partners with any and all updates as soon as they are available."