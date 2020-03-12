‘This is uncharted territory’: ACC suspends all athletics due to the coronavirus
This includes all competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships
ROANOKE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) announced it is suspending all “athletic-related activities” in light of the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
In a statement, ACC commissioner John Swofford said, “This is uncharted territory and the health and safety of our student-athletes and institutions remains our top priority.”
The announcement came around 3 p.m. on Thursday, just hours after the ACC announced the cancelation of the remainder of the ACC tournament, naming Florida State the champion.
Statement from the Atlantic Coast Conference:— The ACC (@theACC) March 12, 2020
“The Atlantic Coast Conference has suspended all athletic related activities including all competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships until further notice."
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.