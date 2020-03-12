‘This is uncharted territory’: ACC suspends all athletics due to the coronavirus

ROANOKE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) announced it is suspending all “athletic-related activities” in light of the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a statement, ACC commissioner John Swofford said, “This is uncharted territory and the health and safety of our student-athletes and institutions remains our top priority.”

The announcement came around 3 p.m. on Thursday, just hours after the ACC announced the cancelation of the remainder of the ACC tournament, naming Florida State the champion.