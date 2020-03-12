67ºF

‘This is uncharted territory’: ACC suspends all athletics due to the coronavirus

This includes all competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Sports, ACC, Coronavirus, College Sports
A general view of empty seats following the cancelation of the remainder of the 2020 Men's ACC Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, North Carolina. The cancelation is due to concerns over the possible spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
ROANOKE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) announced it is suspending all “athletic-related activities” in light of the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a statement, ACC commissioner John Swofford said, “This is uncharted territory and the health and safety of our student-athletes and institutions remains our top priority.”

The announcement came around 3 p.m. on Thursday, just hours after the ACC announced the cancelation of the remainder of the ACC tournament, naming Florida State the champion.

