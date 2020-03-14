Cave Spring community celebrates Knights’ state Class 3 co-championship

Roanoke, Va. – The Region 3D champion Cave Spring Knights were set to battle for the state Class 3 boys basketball vs Lakeland in the championship tilt Friday night in Richmond. But the coronavirus crisis ended their season one game short of outright state gold. The VHSL cancelled the championship games on Thursday after just two finals were complete, and named the other finalists “co-champions”. Friday night in Roanoke, the community rallied around their VHSL co-champion Knights.

The community gathered to celebrate their teams 2020 state co-championship at the Elks Lodge in Roanoke. Cave spring had a unique season. School construction left them with no home court to practice or play in. Despite traveling for every practice and every game, the Knights finished the year 27-2. The team becomes only the fourth team in school history to win the championship. And even though they didn’t have quite the same experience as those who came before them, the Cave Spring community made sure they felt special tonight.

“It’s amazing because the community is our team too. It’s not just the 13 guys, it’s the Roanoke, Cave spring family. We’re all state champs today. Being able to set this up in such short notice and celebrating our great season has been such a blessing from our fans,” Knights senior Parker Huffman said.

“I’m proud of what we’ve been able to do. We now have three championships, we won districts, we won regions, we won state. I’m proud of what we’ve been able to do, we came together, despite not having a home gym, despite not having a huge fan base every single time, they started coming out towards the end and we started playing our hearts out,” Knights senior Matt Cagle said.