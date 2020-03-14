High School spring sports delayed until March 30th

ROANOKE, Va. – According to the VHSL, the start to high school spring sports will be delayed until March 30th due to safety precautions surrounding the Coronavirus.

Yesterday, Associate Director of the VHSL, Tim Dolan, commented on the possibility of spring sports happening in 2020.

“I am very concerned about our spring sports based upon what we’ve seen the past few days. I’m not real comfortable that we’re going to see much if any of a spring season, I hope we do, but I’m not incredibly comfortable saying that we will,” he said.

The VHSL also said the outdoor track championships, tennis championships, and VHSL Spring Jubilee are not affected by this delay and that the situation will be re-evaluated on March 25th.