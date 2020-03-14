Rockbridge County to rename sports complex after fallen heroes

Lexington, Va. – The Rockbridge County high school football stadium complex will now bear the names of two of the finest ever to come through the school. The school board voted unanimously to rename the stadium the Prasnicki-Ross field at Veterans stadium. The two Rockbridge County high standouts, Chase Prasnicki and Andrew Ross both chose to attend the US Military Academy at West Point. Both served in combat units of the US Army, and both paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our country.

Both are remembered as model citizens, leaders, scholars, star athletes, and while a year separated them in school, they were close friends. A ceremony at the stadium is being planned in the future for the official unveiling.