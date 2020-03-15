SPHL cancels 2019-2020 season

ROANOKE, Va. – The Southern Professional Hockey League announced on Sunday the cancellation of the 2019-20 season amid concerns over COVID-19 (coronavirus). The league had previously suspended play on Thursday.

SPHL Commissioner Doug Price said the following in a league press release:

The decision made to cancel the remainder of the regular season and playoffs was extremely difficult. Difficult in the fact that it brings a premature end to what was shaping up to be a tremendous and potentially historic finish to the season. Two teams were tied for first place, two points separated third through sixth place and one point separated the final four teams. We were all very excited for the last several weeks of hockey.

But what was not difficult was knowing it was absolutely the responsible decision. It was a decision for our players, coaches and game officials. It was a decision for our fans, team staff and arena personnel. What we are all facing right now is bigger than the SPHL, bigger than hockey and bigger than sports.

With state mandates already preventing multiple teams from playing until at least May 1 and the uncertainty surrounding what additional restrictions may be forthcoming, we needed to take a step back and focus on the safety of those who make the SPHL great, from players to parking attendants. Jeopardizing even one person’s health in an attempt to continue the season is not a risk we were willing to even remotely consider. That is not who we are as a league, because we too are a league of husbands and wives, fathers and mothers, sons and daughters.

To our fans, I want to thank you for your patience and understanding as we work through this unprecedented series of events. I know you are as disappointed as we are. However, the Board of Governors and I will continue to work diligently over the next few days, weeks and months in anticipation of a return to normalcy and the start of 2020-2021 season. Please continue to support your favorite SPHL team and when we open the arena doors again, we hope to see you there. Back cheering and booing as only hockey fans can. The greatest fans in the world.

Be safe and be strong.

The Rail Yard Dawgs value the support of their season ticket holders, corporate partners and fans. Details on refunds or exchanges regarding tickets to now cancelled home games will be provided in the coming days.

Dawgs team President, Mickey Gray, released the following statement in a release:

It is with shock, frustration and disappointment that I am writing this message today. As you have already heard, the SPHL has voted to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 season. Myself, the ownership group, and staff all support the SPHL in this decision. Despite the devastating financial impact, we believe this to be the right thing to do at this time for the safety of our players, staff and most importantly the great fans of this organization.

While sitting here I can’t help but think about all of the people who have contributed to this team’s season and who are affected by this cancelation. To our ownership group, front office staff, hockey staff, players, season ticket holders, corporate sponsors, off-ice officials, booster club and all Berglund Center staff; thank you for what you have all contributed to this team and season. Your passion, commitment, and dedication to this team is second to none and is appreciated more than you all know.

To all of our fans; you are what makes this team possible. Your enthusiasm for Rail Yard Dawgs hockey is something that impresses me day in and day out. The fact that we cannot bring you seven more regular season home games and a potential playoff run breaks my heart.

In the days to come we will be communicating details regarding refunds and credits to make all fans who have purchased tickets to coming games whole. Thank you for your patience while we get that information together and out to you.

I will not lie to you, the financial impact of losing one fourth of our home schedule this season will be substantial. Despite this setback, we will pick ourselves up off of the mat and we will endure. We have been fortunate to have this phenomenal and supportive fan base in our four seasons in this community. That support will be important now more than ever as we navigate through this challenging time.

I hope that you all stay safe throughout this ordeal and I cannot wait to see you all on opening night for the 202021 season.

-Mickey Gray President, Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs