Hokies’ Nolley, Mabrey both entering transfer portal

Blacksburg, Va. – The Virginia Tech men’s leading scorer and arguably their most talented player has entered the NCAA transfer portal. And the Hokies women lose their one of their best three-point shooters, also to the portal.

On the men’s side, 6-7 rising sophomore Landers Nolley averaged 15.5 points and 5.8 boards per game in his redshirt freshman season, his first in college competition. He was named to the ACC All-Freshman team in 2020 and he led the Hokies in scoring. Nolley’s reportedly looking for a spot where he could play more on the wing at his next destination. Nolley was often tasked with guarding the opposing team’s power forward, as what has been described as a ‘play-making 4’ for Virginia Tech. He’s expected to be a wing-player at the pro level.

On the women’s side Virginia Tech’s rising junior guard Dara Mabrey has entered the portal. Mabrey made the declaration on her twitter account today. In two seasons as a starting guard she averaged just under 12 points per game and shot 41 percent from 3-point range. She hit 143 3-point shots in two seasons with Virginia Tech.