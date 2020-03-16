50ºF

NASCAR postpones all races through May 3

‘What is important now transcends the world of sports’

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

Martin Truex Jr. (19) leads the field through Turn 4 on a restart during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
ROANOKE, Va. – NASCAR fans won’t get their fix until at least May 3, race officials said on Monday.

Following guidance from the CDC surrounding the new coronavirus (COVID-19), NASCAR officials are postponing all race events through May 3.

Officials say they intend to hold all 36 races this season. They will update fans with a plan for rescheduling after continuing to monitor the situation and consult with public health officials.

In a statement, NASCAR officials said, "What is important now transcends the world of sports and our focus is on everyone’s safety and well-being as we navigate this challenging time together.”

The series plans to return to the track at Martinsville Speedway on May 9.

