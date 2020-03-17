Former Hokies star to sign with Redskins

Landover, MD – Former Virginia Tech Hokies star cornerback Kendall Fuller is set to return to the Redskins, two seasons after he was dealt to Kansas City as part of the deal that brought quarterback Alex Smith to Washington.



The 'Skins and Fuller have reportedly agreed on a four-year, 44 million dollar deal.

Fuller was a 2016 third round pick out of Virginia Tech by the Redskins. He has 7 career picks in the NFL and 26 passes defended to go with 228 total tackles, a sack, and two forced fumbles.



Washington continues to re-tool under new head coach Ron Rivera. The Redskins parted ways with corner Josh Norman this offseason. He has since signed a one-year deal with the Bills.

