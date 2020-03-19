Saints coach Sean Payton tests positive for the coronavirus

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to ESPN.

The 56-year-old told the media outlet that he didn’t feel good on Sunday, took the test Monday and received the results Thursday afternoon.

“This is not just about social distancing,” Payton told ESPN. "It’s shutting down here for a week to two weeks. If people understand the curve, and understand the bump, we can easily work together as a country to reduce it. Take a minute to understand what the experts are saying. It’s not complicated to do what they’re asking of us. Just that type of small investment by every one of us will have a dramatic impact.

He led the Saints to a Super Bowl XLIV victory in 2010.