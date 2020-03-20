Virginia Tech women heartbroken by abrupt end to season

Blacksburg, Va. – It was a long road for coach Kenny Brooks, to raise a program from the depths of the ACC-to contender status. It finally happened in 2019-2020, when his Virginia Tech women’s team rolled to the school’s best season since joining the ACC. An 11-7 conference record, 21-9 overall, and a spot, finally, in bracketology. The Hokies were finally projected to be in the NCAA tournament for the first time since the 2006 season.

Granted, their season did not end the way they wanted. Upset in the second round of the ACC tournament by Wake Forest by 3, the squad waiting anxiously for a chance to redeem themselves on the sports biggest stage. The moment never came. Not for lack of performance, but rather, because of the coronavirus crisis that shut down the sports world in the United States and beyond.

“For us, its been a heck of a week and a half. You get in a situation where you have disappointment at the end of the regular season, but such anticipation for something worked very hard for. But a week out to have it pulled out from under you, it called for a lot of sulking on our part but when you understand the realness of the situation, it kind of takes precedent over that,” head coach Kenny Brooks said.

The women’s NCAA selection show was set for March 16. The Hokies were a shoe-in to be awarded an at-large bid. 1st round games would have been contested Friday and Saturday.

Virginia Tech loses a pair of graduate transfers in Taja Cole and Lydia Rivers.

"For those two kids to come here and elevate this program the way that they did, you just wanted [the NCAA tournament] for them so bad. They definitely deserved to really enjoy hearing their name called,” Brooks added.