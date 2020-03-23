Olympics ‘are not going to start on July 24’ IOC member tells USA Today

Unofficially, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will not be happening as originally scheduled.

USA Today spoke with Dick Pound a member of the International Olympic Committee, who told the paper’s Christine Brennan that, "The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach sent a letter to athletes explaining the decision, while also acknowledging the extended timeline might not be popular.