VHSL will delay decision to provide options on spring sports season until May

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The VHSL held a conference call Tuesday morning with its VHSL Crisis Management team to discuss all options relating to spring sports and academic activities after the current academic year ends and into the summer. The VHSL Crisis Management team unanimously recommended to delay any final action until May.

“While we recognize the importance sports has on our students and communities, the COVID-19 threat is real and people need to follow all the regulations and recommendations from the CDC, Virginia Department of Health, and the Governor. We must make that our number one priority,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “The Crisis Management team overwhelmingly felt a decision on an extension to the spring sports season should be put on hold until May. Any options for the spring sports season will require that COVID-19 is no longer a threat and poses no health risks to our student-athletes or the public.

“This is extremely serious and a lot has to happen before May for us to extend the season. In every situation, every decision we make has been, and will be made in the best interest of our student-athletes and public safety.”

In addition to discussing COVID-19, the Crisis Management team discussed at length other obstacles that would have to be resolved before implementing any options for the spring sports season for any athletes. To better assist stakeholder understand the vital issues discussed the VHSL has provided a list of Frequently Asked Questions.