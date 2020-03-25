Ferrum’s Nate Yetzer to start Roanoke College’s wrestling program

Ferrum, Va. – The architect of Ferrum’s nationally respected Division III wrestling program - Nate Yetzer - is leaving the Panthers to accept the same position at Roanoke College. The Maroons are poised to start a new mat program as well.



Yetzer’s been Ferrum’s head man since the program’s inception in July of 2012, and he built it into to a nationally respected squad. Yetzer’s work included an NCAA regional title in 2017, five consecutive Southeast conference titles, with 14 NCAA individual qualifiers and 4 All-Americans.

During Yetzer’s tenure, the Panthers have had 42 NCAA regional place winners, 41 Academic All-Conference selections, 11 All-State selections and three Outstanding Wrestler Award winners. The Panthers have had 71 individual tournament champions and 11 team championships, including the five consecutive Southeast Wrestling Conference Tournament titles.

Under Yetzer’s leadership, Ferrum hosted NCAA Regional Tournaments in 2015, 2017, and 2018. The Panthers hosted the 2019 NCAA Division III National Championship at the Berglund Center in Roanoke last March.

“I am so thankful that Ferrum took a chance on me eight years ago to lead this program,” said Yetzer, “The people I have met along the way are lifelong friends. Ferrum will always hold a special place in my heart and I believe that I am leaving this program in a great position. I always stress to my guys the importance of getting outside their comfort zone in order to grow as a person. I believe I need to do the same.

“I want to thank everyone who supported us and all of the great men I had the privilege to coach. Thank you also to Ryan Riggs, Logan Meister, Brandon Bradley, Collin Saunders, Blake Rosenbaum and Tyrique Nolen for all their tireless work throughout the years as coaches. Thank you to Dr. David Johns, Dr. Jennifer Braatan, John Sutyak, and Abe Naff for their support of our program. A very special thank you to Harry and Natalie Norris and Gary Holden for all the advice and support.”



Yetzer came to Ferrum from Virginia Tech, where he was a Division I assistant for head coach Kevin Dresser.

Yetzer by the Numbers

2013-14: 6-3 record, 1 NCAA qualifier

2014-15: 8-10 record

2015-16: 12-4 record, SEWC Champions, 2 NCAA qualifiers, 1 All-American

2016-17: 13-6 record, NCAA Southeast Regional Champions, SEWC Champions,

3 NCAA qualifiers, 1 All-American

2017-18: 10-4 record, SEWC Champions, 3 NCAA qualifiers

2018-19: 11-2 record, NCAA Southeast Regional Runner-Up, SEWC Champions,

3 NCAA qualifiers, 2 All-Americans, Ferrum hosted NCAA Tournament

2019-20: 6-3 record, SEWC Champions, 2 NCAA qualifiers