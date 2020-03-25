Radford’s Carlik Jones enters NCAA Transfer Portal

ROANOKE, Va. – 10 Sports has confirmed with Radford Director of Athletics that reigning Big South Player of the Year, Carlik Jones, has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The Cincinnati, Ohio native averaged 20 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists this past season. Jones was an integral part in guiding Radford back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 8 years, back in 2018. He hit the game-winning shot against Liberty in the Big South Tournament final.

Jones’ consistency and leadership over the years led to a bigger role this past season. His teammates spoke highly of his attitude and example on and off the court throughout the season.

"Off the court, on the court, you know, just hearing his voice, being in my ear...it’s just great, you know. He’s a brother to me and we’ve grown that bond since I’ve been here,” said Devonnte Holland.

Jones said in an interview back in February, that he’s highly motivated from and underdog mentality he’s taken on the past few years.

"In my eyes, I’ve always been an underdog, and I brought it here to school with me and I just always play with a chip on my shoulder and I always feel like I have something to prove,” said Jones.